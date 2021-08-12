Insured Finance Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $146,965.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00139868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00151833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.34 or 0.99855706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00852461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,098,652 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

