IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572.50 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 570.50 ($7.45). 346,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 375,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555.50 ($7.26).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

IntegraFin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

