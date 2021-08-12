Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.26

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 13672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

