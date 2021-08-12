Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

