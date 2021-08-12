Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $67,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

