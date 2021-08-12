International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 135,133 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £297.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

