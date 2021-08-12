International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

