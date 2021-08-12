Internet Computer Trading Up 55.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $64.39 or 0.00144762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.81 billion and $903.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00152868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.36 or 0.99749027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00868597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.31 or 0.06934297 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,889,198 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.