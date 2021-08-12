Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 12,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

