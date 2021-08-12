Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 20,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.