Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 20,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.