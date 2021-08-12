Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 241,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.40.

