Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.13. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 939,140 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

