Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.72

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

