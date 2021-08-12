Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.53. 25,265,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

