Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.6% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $99,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.53. 25,265,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

