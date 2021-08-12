Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

