Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

