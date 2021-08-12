Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

