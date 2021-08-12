Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. 1,601,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

