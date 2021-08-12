Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

