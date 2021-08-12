Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

RPV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,833. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91.

