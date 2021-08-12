Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 22,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 401,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.