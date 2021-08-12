Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

