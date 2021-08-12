Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 20,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

IVQ.U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$137.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

