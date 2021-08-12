Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 12th (ARCT, ATC, AZPN, RCUS, REPL, RMNI, RPD, RY, SBOW, SBRA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $144.00 target price on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

