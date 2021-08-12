Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (ADMA, AEYE, ALHC, ALT, AMT, AMWL, APPH, ARL, AVT, AZPN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 12th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ADMA Biologics Inc alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $288.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.50 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $14.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €16.60 ($19.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $71.93 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €194.00 ($228.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $17.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $470.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $20.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $54.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £170.04 ($222.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $66.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.50 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from C$73.00 to C$77.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.60 ($10.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $725.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $340.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 445 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 416 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.