Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (ADMA, AEYE, ALHC, ALT, AMT, AMWL, APPH, ARL, AVT, AZPN)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 12th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $288.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.50 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $14.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €16.60 ($19.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $71.93 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €194.00 ($228.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $17.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $470.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $20.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $54.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £170.04 ($222.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $66.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.50 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from C$73.00 to C$77.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.60 ($10.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $725.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $340.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 445 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 416 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

