Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Axonics (AXNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX):

8/11/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

8/9/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

7/20/2021 – Axonics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/12/2021 – Axonics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

6/28/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AXNX stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

