Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ACHC, ALHC, AMEH, CEC1, DB1, DHER, HEN3, KCO, RANJY, RESN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC). They issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of. Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €164.00 ($192.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €156.10 ($183.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

