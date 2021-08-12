Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ACMR, ALLK, ANPDF, ASHTY, BLU, BYD, CAE, DBOEY, HLMN, OUKPY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research Inc alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $349.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$265.00 price target on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Desjardins. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €164.00 ($192.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €11.00 ($12.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €10.50 ($12.35).

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.