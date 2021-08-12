Investors Buy High Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 4,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $598.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.