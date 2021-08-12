Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,754 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,202% compared to the average volume of 250 put options.

NYSE EVRI opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

