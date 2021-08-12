Investors Buy Large Volume of Sonos Call Options (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 334% compared to the average daily volume of 7,926 call options.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,499. Sonos has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

