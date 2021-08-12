Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the average daily volume of 1,100 call options.

Shares of GMS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

