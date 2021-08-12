Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fair Isaac Call Options (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,611% compared to the typical volume of 673 call options.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

FICO traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.22. 388,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.80. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.