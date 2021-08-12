Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,583 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,218% compared to the typical volume of 196 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $63.13. 861,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,841. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

