Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 607 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

NYSE:SD opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $299.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.