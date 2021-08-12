Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,302 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

The AZEK stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,165,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,353,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

