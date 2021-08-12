Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 5.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.19. 62,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,984,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.