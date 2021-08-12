Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion 0.20 -$95.40 million ($0.14) -5.36 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 105.90 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iochpe-Maxion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion -4.69% -9.16% -2.90% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86%

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Iochpe-Maxion on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

