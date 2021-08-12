ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 1,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,717. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.29.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.