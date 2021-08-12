ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $609,890.77 and approximately $76.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00311555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,637,108 coins and its circulating supply is 13,737,108 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.