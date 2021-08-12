IONChain (IONC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,915.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $162,102.50 and approximately $2,915.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

