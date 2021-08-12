IOST (IOST) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. IOST has a market capitalization of $499.87 million and $137.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00094198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

