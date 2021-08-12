IoT Chain Market Cap Reaches $8.46 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

