IoTeX Trading Up 392.7% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 392.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

