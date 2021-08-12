IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,465,327 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPO shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.75%.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Aedhmar Hynes bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.