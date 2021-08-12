IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0924 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $99.28 million and $6.95 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,032,381,755 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,135,514 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

