iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Position Raised by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.93. 4,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,313. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

