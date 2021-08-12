iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 39,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,455. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.